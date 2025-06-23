Trevor Zegras: Philadelphia Flyers receive former top-ten draft pick in latest trade

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Flyers have received Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks in a surprising pre-draft trade. In return, Anaheim will receive forward Ryan Poehling, the 45th pick of the 2025 Draft, and a 2026 4th round pick.



What we know:

After coming off a 33-39-10 season, the Flyers have made a move that will hopefully benefit them in the upcoming season. The Flyers, who finished 29th in the league, acquired Zegras right before the 2025 Draft.

Zegras, who was drafted 9th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft and received runner-up Rookie of the Year honors, finished this past season with 32 points in 57 games played. Prior to the NHL, Zegras played for both Boston University and the National Team Development Program.

However, this isn't the only move the Flyers have made.

Throughout May and June, the Flyers re-signed several players, including Noah Cates, Helge Grans, and Tyson Forrester.

This comes during many front office changes as well.

In the off-season, the Flyers named Rick Tocchet the 25th Head Coach in franchise history, Ian Laperriere as Advisor to Hockey Operations, and four new assistant coaches.

As Zegras joins this Philadelphia team, fans wonder if this could be a good change for him.

Over the past two seasons, Zegras has faced many injuries, including a knee injury which kept him away for 22 games last season.

With this trade, Zegras will be reunited with former teammate and friend Jamie Drysdale.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank Trevor for his contributions and efforts over the last six years," said General Manager of the Ducks, Pat Verbeek, who joined the team in 2022. "While this was a difficult trade to make, we have and will continue to look at retooling our roster over the next couple of months, and this transaction is part of that process. We wish Trevor the best of luck with the Flyers."