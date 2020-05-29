Senator Bob Casey to donate plasma after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies

article

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey says he will donate plasma after an antibody test revealed he experienced the coronavirus earlier this year.

In a Twitter post, the 60-year-old senator said he had a low-grade fever and mild flu-like symptoms earlier this spring and self-isolated at his home in Scranton. After consulting a doctor, Casey said he was never tested for COVID-19 and continued to work remotely. Casey said his symptoms were manageable and eventually subsided.

Curious to know if the symptoms he experienced may have been from the novel virus, Casey recently took an antibody test. Results, which the senator received last week, showed "substantial" levels of antibodies in Casey's blood, confirming past exposure.

"In an effort to help others fighting the virus, I will be making my first donation today in Taylor, Pa," Casey said. "I encourage others who have recovered from COVID-19 to consult with their physician to see if they may also be eligible to donate."

Casey has served as Pennsylvania senator since 2006, when he defeated Repubican counterpart Rick Santorum. Prior roles include Pennsylvania Auditor General and State Treasurer. He ran for governor in 2002, but lost the Democratic nomination to Ed Rendell.

