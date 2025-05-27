Centennial School District votes in new superintendent amid controversy surrounding him

The Brief The Centennial School Board voted in favor of Abram Lucabaugh as new superintendent. Abram Lucabaugh was a controversial candidate who once led the Central Bucks School District. Concerned Citizens of Centennial School District protested ahead of the vote.



After a long battle in Bucks County, the question as to who will be Centennial School District’s next superintendent has been answered. Dr. Abram Lucabaugh will now lead the district, but it comes after a lot of controversy.

The backstory:

The Centennial School District controversy stems from Abram Lucabaugh’s time as superintendent of the Central Bucks School District. He left in 2023, resigned and departed with a $700,000 severance.

Concerns include ACLU lawsuits, anti-LGBTQ+ policies and schoolbook bans during his time there. Lucabaugh blamed a divided board in the Central Bucks School District and politics for the issues. Still, Tuesday night a divided Centennial School Board voted to appoint Lucabaugh as the district’s next superintendent. He was not present for the vote.

What they're saying:

"I would like to ask Dr. Lucabaugh to withdraw from the superintendent search," said Centennial School Board member Jane Schrader Lynch as the audience applauded.

School board president Mary Alice Brancato also addressed the issue ahead of the vote during Tuesday night’s meeting.

"This is a place we all live, this is a place we all love and we are all making our decisions accordingly," she said.

Public comment was largely in opposition of Lucabaugh’s anticipated appointment.

"He can try to blame all of Central Bucks’s ills during his tenure on their school board, but his work and his actions speak louder," said one woman.

Nicole Lynch also spoke against Lucabaugh during public comment.

"A yes vote tonight tells us all that you have chosen to ignore our voices and further your own agenda. Our students deserve better," she said.

"Reconsider your decision and reopen the search," said Neil Miller to the board, which voted to approve and appoint Lucabaugh.

"Motion passes 5-4," they said.

The group Concerned Citizens of Centennial School District which protested before this meeting and the one last week is disappointed.

"I’m distraught. My children are young. They have many years ahead of them in this school district and I know Central Bucks is still digging out from the damage he caused to their school district," said Nancy Pontius.

What's next:

Abram Lucabaugh will take over for the current superintendent who is retiring at the end of the school year.