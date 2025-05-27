Fairmount Park shooting: Grieving family speaks out - 'My grandson didn't deserve it'

The Brief A man and woman were killed in a mass shooting Monday night at Fairmount Park that left nine others between 15-27 injured. Amya Devlin, 23, and Mikhail Bowers, 21, were identified as the two people that were killed in the shooting. Bowers’ family spoke of the good man the young father was.



The grandmother of the 21-year-old man shot and killed in Fairmount Park late Monday evening in Philadelphia wants to know why Mikail Bowers had to lose his life.

Grieving family speaks out:

On a North Philadelphia porch, a family gathers to mourn. "I’m going to miss my grandson," said Wanda Bowers.

Sitting together at the home of the 64-year-old, the Bowers family came to remember 21-year-old Mikail slain Sunday evening in the mayhem at Fairmont Park.

Wanda Bowers learned of her grandson’s death from his sister in a late-night call. She said, "I just thought I was dreaming to be honest. Even when I still lay down, I thought I was going to wake up and it would still be a dream."

The Bowers family said Mikail had gone to the Lemon Hill section of the park for a Memorial Day party. Police tell them the father of three-year-old twins-a boy and girl-was struck once in the chest by gunfire. Bowers said, "Mikail was a good boy. He got into a little trouble as normal teens do, but other than that he was a good boy."

Seated on the porch, but unwilling to speak on camera, Mikail’s mother, who recounts as her son lay dying in the park, he urged a woman to call her using Facetime. She said her son turned to look at her but never spoke.

'Stop killing people':

Wanda Bowers urged Philadelphians to, "Stop all this unnecessary shooting. If you feel as though you need to do that, go into the service, enter the Army - use it that way. Stop killing these people."

The Bowers said Mikail attended high school at a juvenile institution near Harrisburg and was seeking work in food service or operating a forklift, areas in which he’d earned certification.

He’d reunited with the mother of his twins and was planning to move forward with his young life until a bullet wiped it all away. His grandmother said, "I really want to know the reason for the shooting - for this mass killing. My grandson didn’t deserve it, nor did the other kids deserve that."