At least 1 killed, multiple injured in mass shooting near Fairmount Park: reports

Multiple people are injured and at least one person is dead after reports say a shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Monday night.

What we know:

Reports of the shooting came in at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Lemon Drive near the Lemon Hill playground and basketball court.

Initial reports say at least one person was killed in the shooting.

Some victims injured in the shooting may be juveniles.

Philly police sources say the incident may have been part of a large gathering with hundreds of people.

What we don't know:

The number of those injured is unknown at this time.

What they're saying:

FOX 29's Steve Keeley received reactions from witnesses who were leaving the scene.

What's next:

Philly police are at the scene investigating.