At least 1 killed, multiple injured in mass shooting near Fairmount Park: reports

By
Published  May 26, 2025 11:11pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Multiple people are injured and at least one person is dead after reports say a shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Monday night. 

What we know:

Reports of the shooting came in at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Lemon Drive near the Lemon Hill playground and basketball court.

Initial reports say at least one person was killed in the shooting.

An investigation is underway after reports say multiple people were injured and at least one person was killed in a shooting near Lemon Hill Drive on Memorial Day.

Some victims injured in the shooting may be juveniles.

Philly police sources say the incident may have been part of a large gathering with hundreds of people.

What we don't know:

 The number of those injured is unknown at this time. 

What they're saying:

FOX 29's Steve Keeley received reactions from witnesses who were leaving the scene. 

What's next:

Philly police are at the scene investigating. 

