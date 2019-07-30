Senior Yorkie abandoned outside PSPCA in plastic bin during heat wave

article

Authorities are investigating after they say a senior female Yorkie was found abandoned inside a plastic container with the lid on during a heat wave.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says the discovery was made outside its Erie Avenue headquarters in North Philadelphia Sunday, when temperatures reached a high of 94 degrees.

According to the shelter, a volunteer noticed the container and opened it up to find the dog, now named Gertie.

Aside from being covered with fleas and a coating of flea dirt, Gertie was found to be “spunky and strong,” per the shelter.

“We named her Gertie because Gertrude means "'spear of strength,’” shelter officials said in a statement.

The shelter aims to find Gertie a new family once she recovers.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.

Anyone who witnesses acts of animal cruelty is encouraged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here.