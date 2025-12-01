Sentimental bracelets lost at Eagles game: Bills fan seeks help

The Brief A Buffalo Bills fan lost two sentimental bracelets at a Philadelphia Eagles game. The bracelets were in honor of her four-year-old son, who died from pediatric brain cancer in 2024. She hopes Eagles or Bears fans will help return them.



A Buffalo Bills fan is seeking help from Eagles fans after losing two cherished bracelets at a recent game.

What we know:

Kerstin Shinners, a devoted Buffalo Bills fan, attended the Philadelphia Eagles game on Friday with her fiancé. During the game, she lost two bracelets that hold deep sentimental value.

One bracelet, grey with yellow ribbons and the name "Cardell" was in honor of her 4-year-old son Cardell's battle with pediatric brain cancer. The other bracelet, blue, with an Oishei Children’s Hospital logo and a Buffalo Bills logo, was made by Cardell before he passed away in January 2024.

Photo courtesy of Kerstin Shinners.

Shinners believes the bracelets slipped off when she removed her gloves near section 134, row 30, to use the bathroom. She only realized they were missing once she returned to her hotel.

The backstory:

Shinners, who traveled from Buffalo, New York, says she got last minute tickets with her fiancé, a diehard Eagles fan, before attending the Matt Rife concert. Despite being a Bills fan, she appreciates the loyalty of Eagles fans and says it’s the second game she has attended.

"Going to those games I do feel at home and the atmosphere it just feels like a Bills game in a way," she says. "I have tons of fun when I’m there so I hope, I’m hopeful that the fans are as loyal and kind as ours."

She parked near Citizens Bank Park and thinks it is possible the bracelets may have fallen there. Shinners says she submitted a claim through Lincoln Financial Field and remains hopeful someone will turn them in.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone has found the bracelets or turned them into the lost and found. Shinners is hopeful that someone will recognize their significance and return them.

The Source: Information from FOX 29 News and Kerstin Shinners.