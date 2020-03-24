SEPTA employee who works at headquarters building tests positive for COVID-19

article

A SEPTA employee that works at the headquarters building has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday night.

The employee was last at work Thursday, March 19, and felt ill before testing positive. The employee has been quarantined at home with mild symptoms.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a SEPTA employee that has been reported. The employee does not work in a customer-facing job.

There are currently at least 851 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to state health officials. Seven deaths have been reported.

City officials reported 252 COVID-19 cases within Philadelphia. At least 23 patients are hospitalized, and 25 patients are healthcare workers.

