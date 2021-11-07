SEPTA providing free rides home from Eagles game
article
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is giving Eagles fans a free ride from the game Sunday night.
People leaving the game from the NRG Station can get a ride home for free between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
SEPTA is also adding extra service for the game.
A total of 10 sports express trains will be added on the Broad Street Line.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement