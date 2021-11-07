Expand / Collapse search

SEPTA providing free rides home from Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is giving Eagles fans a free ride from the game Sunday night.

People leaving the game from the NRG Station can get a ride home for free between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. 

SEPTA is also adding extra service for the game. 

A total of 10 sports express trains will be added on the Broad Street Line. 

