SEPTA providing free rides home from Eagles game

SEPTA is giving Eagles fans a free ride from the game Sunday night.

People leaving the game from the NRG Station can get a ride home for free between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

SEPTA is also adding extra service for the game.

A total of 10 sports express trains will be added on the Broad Street Line.

