SEPTA rail service resumes in Philadelphia; bus delays and suspensions continue

The Brief All SEPTA rail service has resumed, but some bus routes are still suspended. Transportation managers are inspecting routes to determine when they can safely restore service. Riders are experiencing delays and uncertainty, with some waiting long periods for buses.



SEPTA is making progress restoring service after suspending operations during the recent snowstorm, but some bus routes remain out as crews work to ensure safety.

SEPTA continues to restore service following snowstorm disruptions

What we know:

SEPTA suspended all service on Sunday during the worst of the snowstorm and began gradually restoring it as conditions improved, according to officials.

All rail service is now back, but 15 out of about 125 bus routes are still suspended, said Andrew Busch, SEPTA spokesperson.

"We're still working on getting some of our bus routes back. We have about 15 that are still out as of right now. We expect to continue to get them back throughout tonight and into tomorrow morning," said Busch.

Riders are advised to check for updates, as delays of 5 to 20 minutes are possible and anything longer is likely a cancellation.

Transportation managers are inspecting routes to determine when they can safely resume service.

Officials say the deep freeze poses risks for anyone waiting outside, and they urge riders to stay informed and safe.

What they're saying:

"They cancelled the 6:30 bus," said Deborah Miller, who was waiting on Ridge Avenue after working out in Roxborough. Miller said, "I live in East Falls, and I go to Planet Fitness. If I move my car I lose my spot and it was too hard to dig out. So, I had to take the bus today."

She described waiting an hour earlier and facing uncertainty about which buses would run.

"They canceled the 6:30," she said. "6:57 is the next one but you don't always know in advance which one they're going to cancel. But the fact that they're even moving at all is a great blessing," said Miller.

A man at the same stop said, "They're trying their best but it's not as good as you thought it would be," as he used a transit app to track changes while trying to get home from work. Bus riders are experiencing delays and uncertainty, with some waiting long periods and considering walking if their bus does not arrive.

Why you should care:

SEPTA is a major transportation provider in the region, and delays or suspensions can affect thousands of people trying to commute to work, school, or other obligations.

Staying updated on service changes is important for anyone relying on public transit during severe weather.

The backstory:

The snowstorm led to a complete suspension of SEPTA service on Sunday.

As conditions improved, service was gradually restored, but the lingering effects of snow and freezing temperatures continue to impact bus routes.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when all bus routes will be fully restored or if additional delays will occur as the weather changes.

Officials have not provided a specific timeline for when the remaining suspended routes will return to service.