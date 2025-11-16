SEPTA union members vote to authorize strike

The Brief SEPTA union members on Sunday voted to authorize a strike as Transport Workers Union Local 234 works to negotiate a new contract. Union leaders say, however, that the authorization vote does not mean that a walkout will start immediately – it's simply being used as leverage in negotiations. The possibility of a walkout adds to the ongoing challenges that the transit authority has faced in recent months.



SEPTA union members on Sunday voted to authorize a strike as Transport Workers Union Local 234 works to negotiate a new contract, according to a union spokesperson.

Union leaders say, however, that the authorization vote does not mean that a walkout will start immediately – it's simply being used as leverage in negotiations, which began in October.

At the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall in South Philadelphia on Sunday, John Samuelsen, international president of the Transport Workers Union, said that "if SEPTA doesn't put money on the table, we're going to shut Philly down."

‘A normal part of this process’

What we know:

TWU Local 234 represents approximately 5,000 SEPTA employees, including bus, train and trolley operators, mechanics, maintenance staff, cashiers and custodians; its previous contract with the transportation authority expired on Nov. 7.

Kelly Greene, SEPTA's senior press officer, said in a statement that SEPTA and TWU Local 234 are "actively engaged in negotiations on a new contract," and that "SEPTA is aware of the strike authorization vote" which she called a "normal part of this process."

"The talks have been productive, and are scheduled to continue," she said. "We are committed to continuing to engage in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement on a new contract that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the taxpayers and fare-paying customers that fund the system."

Ongoing challenges

The backstory:

In early October, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) issued an emergency order directing SEPTA to take immediate action following a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report that recommended the transit authority suspend operations of its Silverliner IV fleet due to fire risks; an investigation also found that SEPTA's maintenance practices put passengers at risk.

Although Regional Rail completed the inspection of all its Silverliner IV cars last week, this has led to trip cancellations, delays and crowded conditions.

Plus, last October, TWU Local 234 members approved a strike authorization vote after SEPTA initially offered a contract with zero raises and proposed health care cost increases.

The union eventually agreed to a one-year deal with 5% raises and safety improvements, including bulletproof shields for bus drivers, following the tragic shooting of a SEPTA driver on the job.

The union is asking for a two-year deal this time around.

What's next:

The union plans to meet with SEPTA officials on Tuesday to further discuss negotiations.