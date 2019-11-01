SEPTA suspends some Regional Rail lines, others delayed after storms

article

SEPTA was forced to suspend lines as others ran with delays Friday morning after strong storms cause power problems overnight.

The following lines were suspended Friday morning:

Lansdale/Doylestown

Warminster

Norristown High speed line

Norristown High Speed line service will operate between 69th Street Transportation Center and Radnor, but expect delays.

All Regional Rail riders should plan for delays of up to 30 minutes and overcrowding.