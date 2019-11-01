SEPTA suspends some Regional Rail lines, others delayed after storms
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA was forced to suspend lines as others ran with delays Friday morning after strong storms cause power problems overnight.
The following lines were suspended Friday morning:
- Lansdale/Doylestown
- Warminster
- Norristown High speed line
Norristown High Speed line service will operate between 69th Street Transportation Center and Radnor, but expect delays.
All Regional Rail riders should plan for delays of up to 30 minutes and overcrowding.