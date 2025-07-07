Expand / Collapse search
Quadruple shooting erupts overnight in Philadelphia: police

Published  July 7, 2025 10:13am EDT
The Brief

    • Four young men were injured by gunfire early Monday morning in Philadelphia.
    • Three of the shooting victims were taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and another was taken to Lankenau.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Four young men were hurt when gunshots broke out early Monday morning in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened hours after police say three people were killed, and nine others were hurt in a mass shooting in Grays Ferry.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6100 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found four young men between 18-22 suffering from gunshot wounds and brought them to the hospital where they remain in unknown condition.

No arrests have been reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators have no shared information on a possible suspect. 

It's also unknown what sparked the shooting.

