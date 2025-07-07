SEPTA now charging parking fee at commuter lots

The Brief SEPTA riders must now pay to park at commuter lots, including on weekends and holidays. Surface lots will cost $2 and parking garages will cost $4. The new fee is part of SEPTA's so-called ‘doomsday budget’ that was recently approved by board members.



There will be no more free parking at SEPTA commuter lots.

Riders who rely on SEPTA trains and buses to get them where they need to go will now have to pay to park in surface lots and garages.

What we know:

SEPTA riders will now have to pay a small fee to park in commuter lots and parking garages.

The free is part of SEPTA's so-called ‘Doomsday Budget’ that was recently approved by board members.

Surface lots will cost $2 and parking garages will cost $4.

The parking fee also includes weekends and holidays.

Big picture view:

SEPTA says it faces a $200+ million budget deficit that caused the transit authority to pass a proposal last month that included service cuts and fare increases.

Officials have blamed ridership that's still below pre-pandemic levels for forcing the cuts and fare hikes.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro helped keep SEPTA afloat in 2024 by funneling $153M of federal highway funds.

Riders will notice changes to service in the fall, including the elimination of 32 bus routes and reductions in trips on all rail services.

A press release from SEPTA says the new base fare for bus and metro trips will be around $3.