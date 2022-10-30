SEPTA to offer free rides, extra service for Phillies World Series home games

SEPTA is celebrating the Fightin' Phils return home for the World Series in one very helpful way - free train rides!

Massive crowds are expected across Philadelphia as the Phillies take on the Astros in Games 3-5 at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

In an effort to solve some transportation issues this week, SEPTA says they will help every fan get to and from each game with extra service and free rides home:

Monday, October 31:

SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express and three Local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Miller Lite is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station beginning at 10 p.m. until the last train.

Tuesday, November 1:

SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express and three Local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Penn Medicine is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station beginning at 10 p.m. until the last train.

Wednesday, November 2:

SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express and three Local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center beginning at 6 p.m.

"Even if games run late, fans will find Local and Express Broad Street Line trains waiting for them at NRG Station," SEPTA says.

For more information on train times and schedules, visit the SEPTA website.