SEPTA warns of delays, cancellations as winter storm hits Philadelphia area

The Brief SEPTA is preparing for major disruptions due to a winter storm expected Saturday night. Crews are deploying snow-fighting equipment and may suspend some services as conditions worsen. Riders should expect delays, check alerts and updates, and plan for possible cancellations.



SEPTA is gearing up for a significant winter storm forecast to hit the region Saturday night, warning riders to expect major disruptions and urging them to check for updates before traveling.

SEPTA crews prepare snow-fighting equipment and adjust operations

What we know:

SEPTA says crews are pre-positioning high-powered blowers, snow throwers, and other heavy equipment across the rail system to clear tracks and switches.

Maintenance teams will be working around the clock once snow begins to fall, according to a press release.

General Manager Scott A. Sauer said, "For that effort we will be deploying a full arsenal of snow fighting equipment. Some of which you see behind me. SEPTA has dozens of large blowers, snow throwers and other pieces of heavy equipment that crews use to clear the tracks of critical areas across the system."

SEPTA plans to keep the L Line (Market-Frankford) and B Line (Broad Street) running as reliably as possible, including overnight service where conditions allow.

Trains will be stored in tunnels and maintenance facilities to protect equipment, and crews will work to keep stations and platforms clear.

Trolley service will be diverted to 40th Street and Market Street starting Friday night, with shuttle buses running through at least early Monday morning.

This closure may be extended depending on weather conditions.

Regional Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule Saturday, a Sunday schedule Sunday, and a Saturday schedule again Monday.

Delays or suspensions are possible, especially if snow, ice, or high winds impact infrastructure.

Bus service may see detours, delays, or suspensions, with priority given to heavily traveled routes on high-priority snow removal streets.

What they're saying:

SEPTA says its goal is to keep trains and trolleys moving safely for riders with an "all-hands-on-deck approach."

Sauer said, "Our goal is to operate as much service as we safely can, while giving customers clear and timely information so they can make informed travel decisions."

Even with these preparations, SEPTA warns that customers should expect significant delays, trip cancellations, or even full service suspensions as conditions deteriorate.

Whenever possible, SEPTA will give two hours notice before any shutdowns.

Customers are encouraged to check septa.org, the SEPTA App, and @SEPTA on X (Twitter) for real-time updates and allow extra time for trips.

Winter storms can damage infrastructure and make road conditions hazardous, especially for buses on hills and narrow streets.

SEPTA says it will continue to coordinate with Amtrak for lines that share tracks. SEPTA will provide additional service updates as the situation evolves.

Riders are advised to monitor official SEPTA channels for the latest information.