Thousands will gather Wednesday morning in New York City to remember those killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

There will be six moments of silence during the ceremony, one for when each plane struck the World Trade Center, another first the towers collapsing, and two to remember when the Pentagon was attacked, and when United 93 crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance are expected to visit Ground Zero, then all four will visit the memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania where United 93 crashed.

When does the ceremony begin?

The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m., and will be available to watch on FOX LOCAL and the FOX 29 YouTube page.

There is a live player at the top of this article where the ceremony will also be streamed.

9/11 light beams

Meanwhile, New York City is preparing its annual Tribute in Light. The Tribute in Light consists of two beams of light extending four miles into the sky from Lower Manhattan, representing the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

The beams can be seen from a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan. The installation will illuminate the night sky from dusk to dawn on September 11.

Is 9/11 a federal holiday?

September 11th has not been recognized as an official holiday, but it has been designated as "Patriot Day" every year.

"Today we remember all the heroes who were forged in the hours, days, and years that followed that terrible morning of September 11, 2001 — ordinary Americans who, amidst the terror, smoke, and flames, demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness.," the proclamation reads. "Together, their bravery helped prove to our Nation and the world that what those terrorists most hoped to wound could never be broken: the character of our Nation."

How many people died on 9/11?

Over 2,600 people perished at the World Trade Center, 125 people died at the Pentagon and 256 people died on four airplanes after terrorists hijacked the planes and turned them into guided missiles.