Several injured after apartment fire in Norwood

An apartment in Norwood in Delaware County caught fire early Sunday morning.

The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say several people were treated at the scene and several others were transported to an area hospital.

There are no details on their conditions at this time.

Crews battled over an hour to bring the flames under control.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or if anyone is displaced.

