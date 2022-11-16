'Complete tragedy': 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home

A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Phoenix Fire said that crews did find a presence of gas, which made it a bit difficult for first responders to investigate the scene right away and get inside the home. "Southwest Gas crews did, however, determine there was no natural gas reads outside the home from the meter to the street through survey activity," the company said.

Once crews made their way inside, two adults and three kids were found dead with obvious signs of trauma, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz, adding that a suspect isn't believed to be on the loose. It's not clear what led up to the family being killed.

No names were released.

"This scene is a complete tragedy behind us. Not only is this devastating to first responders that had to respond and witness what's inside, but this neighborhood is very close-knit," Soliz remarked.

The investigation is continuing throughout the day and into the night.

"Detectives are going to take their time and ensure that this investigation is thoroughly investigated and looked at," Soliz said. "We need to look at every possible angle, all the evidence, and that's going to take some time."

Community left stunned

"Tremendous family."

That's all a woman tearfully said as she walked to the home where the family of five was found.

Throughout the day, besides police investigators, friends and family arrived to the scene obviously distraught and stunned, as is the entire community.

"Well, I heard it. I thought it was just a rumor. I didn't want to believe it. It's very upsetting and scary. I haven't really processed it," said Arlene Lotstein, a neighbor. "I'm shaking right now."

