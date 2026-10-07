Adath Israel Synagogue hosts third annual October 7 remembrance

The Brief At least 1,000 people preregistered to attend a remembrance event for the October 7 attacks on Israel at Adath Israel Synagogue. The ceremony included reading names of those killed, prayers, songs and an exhibit featuring testimonies from survivors. Organizers may begin preparing for next year’s gathering in three to four months.



The Jewish community in greater Philadelphia came together at Adath Israel Synagogue to mark the third remembrance of the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The attacks took place three years ago, leading to more than 1,000 killed and more than 200 taken hostage during a Hamas-led surprise attack. The annual Ten Seven gathering continues to mark this somber reminder.

More than 1,000 people preregistered for the ceremony, according to organizers, which featured a theme encouraging the community to "remember, rise, rebuild."

What they're saying:

Michael Balaban, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said, "The pain of the loss that we suffered doesn’t just go away. That why it’s important to come together, to be as a community."

Attendees participated in prayers and songs, and the names of those killed in the attacks were read aloud in remembrance.

Rabbi Eric Yanoff of Adath Israel Synagogue said, "To seek peace and to seek a better future for all. That’s the affirmation for today. The way we do that today is that we come together as a community."

Jessica Cook, an activist and volunteer, said, "The point is that we’re together by echad, and I think so many of us American Jews have this experience where this consumes us. This has been every bit of our life for three years."

Attendees also visited an exhibit featuring the testimony of people who experienced the attacks in Israel. QR codes at the exhibit allowed people to listen to survivor voices.

Dafna Ofer, an organizer of the event, said, "I think this is the most important thing now, to document and listen to those people to not forget what happened on October 7th."

What's next:

Event leaders say preparations for next year’s event could begin in three to four months.