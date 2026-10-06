Want to visit the world's most haunted road? It's in New Jersey!

The Brief A 2026 data study analyzed millions of searches to rank New Jersey's Clinton Road as the most haunted road globally. Drivers on the isolated road report frequent paranormal encounters. Clinton Road leads a top-10 list of terrifying routes.



If you’re looking to add a spooky adventure to your Halloween season, skip the haunted houses and fill up the gas tank instead.

While places like Salem and Sleepy Hollow get all the October glory, the ultimate paranormal thrill ride may actually be hiding in the woods of New Jersey.

15 February 2023, Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel: In dense fog, a car is driving on the country road between Buettel and Brunsbüttel. Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

What we know:

Clinton Road in West Milford, Passaic County, in New Jersey is officially the most haunted road in America, and the entire world, according to a 2026 data study by SIXT that analyzed millions of global Google and TikTok searches to rank supernatural hotspots,

Racking up over 1 million Google searches and massive viral interest in the past year alone, this notorious road is a paranormal magnet that leaves even the bravest drivers locking their doors.

The legends of Clinton Road

Dig deeper:

What exactly makes this isolated stretch of asphalt so terrifying? Those who have dared to drive it late at night report a chilling mix of urban legend, creature sightings, and unexplained encounters:

The Ghost Boy of the bridge: One of the most famous legends centers around a bridge over a dark river along the route. It's said that if you toss a coin into the water below, the spirit of a young boy will toss it right back up to you.

Dead Man's Curve: A dangerously sharp bend in the road has become infamous not just for its treacherous driving conditions, but for the ghostly apparitions that drivers claim to see.

Phantom lights: Travelers frequently report seeing unexplained "ghost lights" hovering deep in the woods or closely tailing their vehicles before vanishing into thin air.

The Jersey Devil: No New Jersey haunted location would be complete without a nod to the state's most famous mythological creature. Clinton Road's dense, foreboding woods are rumored to be a roaming ground for the legendary, winged Jersey Devil.

(SIXT)

Most haunted roads in the world

Big picture view:

While New Jersey's Clinton Road takes the number one spot, the data study revealed a whole network of terrifying routes around the world. Here are the top 10 most haunted roads that made the list:

Clinton Road (New Jersey): The Ghost Boy, the Jersey Devil, and phantom lights. Kancamagus Highway (New Hampshire): The phantom glow of Ruth Colbath's oil lamp as she waits for her lost husband. Route 66 (California): Disappearing hitchhikers and abandoned ghost towns scattered across the desert. Route 375 / Extraterrestrial Highway (Nevada): A remote stretch famous for UFO sightings and decades of Area 51 lore. Bray Road (Wisconsin): Home to the legendary "Beast of Bray Road," a mysterious wolf-like cryptid. Highway 666 (New Mexico): The infamous "Devil's Highway," haunted by a phantom 18-wheeler. Frontage Road (Montana): Sudden temperature drops and unexplained shadowy figures appearing on the roadside. Highway 200 (North Dakota): Unsettling isolation and forgotten, eerie ghost towns. Tower Hill Road (Rhode Island): Ghostly children on tricycles and sightings of a mysterious Lady in White. Interstate 4 (Florida): The infamous "Dead Zone" near the St. Johns River causing electronic malfunctions and phantom truck sightings.