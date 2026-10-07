1 dead, multiple injured after multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian in West Philadelphia

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian happened Wednesday on the 5100 block of Westminster Avenue. The driver of a Chevrolet Traverse died and others, including a pedestrian, were treated for injuries. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.



A crash involving three vehicles and a pedestrian happened at about 1:29 p.m. Wednesday on the 5100 block of Westminster Avenue, according to preliminary police information.

What we know:

Officials say a Chevrolet Traverse was going westbound when it hit a Nissan Sentra stopped at a red light, then struck a Lexus traveling eastbound before leaving the road and hitting a pedestrian. The vehicle ended up against a building before stopping.

Officials say the Chevrolet’s driver, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 2:12 p.m.

The Nissan driver was checked and released at the scene. The Lexus driver was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition. The pedestrian was transported to Einstein Medical Center with a leg injury.

What's next:

Police say the Crash Investigation Division is handling the case and the cause of the multi-vehicle crash has not yet been determined.

The investigation remains open as authorities collect evidence about how the crash happened.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the exact cause of the crash or further details about what led up to the deadly collision as the investigation continues.