Delaware Valley severe storms dump heavy rain, hail and produce damaging winds

A line of severe thunderstorms blew through the Delaware Valley Saturday evening, dumping copious rain, dousing the region with frequent lighting, strong, gusty winds and hail.

Forecasters warned of the potential for severe weather, as part of a system that produced many strong tornadoes in the Midwest and southern states Friday evening, advanced into the northeast Saturday.

Across the Delaware Valley, storms began to develop about 5 p.m., moving west to east, igniting the northern and western Philadelphia suburbs with warnings, both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, as the system marched across the area on its way to the Jersey shore.

In its wake, the system dumped drenching rain, causing flooding in some locales, such as the Schuylkill Expressway, in King of Prussia and frequent cloud to ground lighting.

PennDOT camera shows flooding on the Schuylkill Expressway.

Along with that, many locations received pea-sized hail and gusty winds capable of doing extreme damage.

Severe storm in Brigantine, N.J. (@richlevering)

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Chester County hail. (Mrs. Anderson)

The system exited the region after 8 p.m., leaving many residents to clean up storm damage.