Man stable after car struck by over 30 gunshots at Courtyard by Marriott parking lot: police

The Brief A 26-year-old man is ‘extremely lucky’ to be alive after police say a car he was driving was struck by gunfire over 30 times in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott in Wynnefield Heights. The 26-year-old man and two other victims of a car crash are all in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation.



An investigation is underway after police say a driver was inside a vehicle that was hit over 30 times by gunfire in the Courtyard by Marriott parking lot, which then led to a crash nearby in Wynnefield Heights Wednesday.

What we know:

At around 5:51 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 4100 block of Presidential Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police noticed a GMC pulling out of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel parking lot at a high rate of speed. They followed the vehicle heading northbound on City Line Avenue.

As the vehicle was getting onto an on-ramp, it rear-ended a Mercedes.

Police then located the driver of the GMC and took him to Lankenau Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The man and woman occupying the Mercedes are stable in area hospitals.

Dig deeper:

After further investigation, Philly police say the 26-year-old man was operating the GMC when it was shot up.

Police found over 40 spent shell casings at the crime scene, the Courtyard by Marriott parking lot.

Police say the GMC was the intended target since it was hit over 30 times by gunfire.

"All of these bullets more than likely passed through him within inches or less, and he has one graze wound to the abdomen," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "He's extremely, extremely lucky."