Shapiro-Garrity debate recap: Key takeaways from the Pa. governor's race

The Brief Incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity clashed in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Oct. 7 for their first and only scheduled gubernatorial debate. The candidates traded sharp blows over state spending, energy costs, tax policy on electronic skill games and school choice options. They also split sharply on capital punishment, though both agreed public tax dollars should not fund sports stadiums.



Incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity faced off on stage in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for their first and only scheduled debate of the gubernatorial campaign.

The pair traded sharp blows over state spending, education reforms, energy costs and the growing number of data centers in Pennsylvania, including their potential impact on electricity demand, utility costs and land use. The debate also covered health care, vaccines and other issues as the candidates outlined competing visions for Pennsylvania.

State finances, energy costs and skill games

What they're saying:

The debate highlighted contrasting approaches to the commonwealth's fiscal future.

Shapiro pointed to his record of advancing four balanced budgets while maintaining roughly $8 billion in state reserves, including money in the Rainy Day Fund, accusing legislative Republicans of attempting to push through damaging budget cuts.

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Garrity pushed back on this, saying, "You are not supposed to use a Rainy Day Fund to plug a budget hole. A Rainy Day Fund is there for an economic downturn or a crisis. He claims that he passed four balanced budgets, but clearly he didn't, because every time he took money from the surplus and used it to plug a budget hole."

Garrity argued that the administration's use of surplus funds to help balance previous budgets raises concerns about the state's underlying fiscal position.

"I would drive those dollars into the general fund and then use a core chunk of that to fund mass transit across [the Commonwealth]." — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on his proposal to tax electronic skill games at 52%

Garrity then countered by focusing on broader economic pressures, asserting that working families are hurting from high gas prices and elevated living costs.

The candidates additionally clashed over electronic skill games: Shapiro defended his proposal to tax the devices at 52%, while Garrity opposed that rate, advocating for a lower levy to protect small businesses, veterans' clubs and local bars.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers the keynote speech during the AI Horizons Summit at Bakery Square on September 17, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

"I've urged lawmakers to pass my legislation, which would allow roughly 45,000 of these machines to be regulated," the governor said, referring to his proposed rate.

"[It] is the traditional tax rate we have on other gaming in Pennsylvania, so that we wouldn't advantage one type of gaming over another," Shapiro added. "I would drive those dollars into the general fund and then use a core chunk of that to fund mass transit across [the Commonwealth]."

Education policy and academic standards

Education policy served as another primary battleground.

Garrity pushed for expanded school choice alongside strict academic accountability standards during the debate, including proposals focused on third-grade reading proficiency and ensuring students demonstrate proficiency in reading and math by eighth grade.

"I believe in school choice because parents, not bureaucrats, know the best way to educate their kids," Garrity said.

School choice allows families to use public funds or tax credits for education outside traditional public schools, including charter, private or homeschooling options.

"I believe in school choice because parents, not bureaucrats, know the best way to educate their kids." — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity

Proponents, championed by organizations like the American Federation for Children, argue it empowers parents to escape underperforming schools and find tailored options for their children. Opponents, supported by groups such as the National Education Association, contend that these programs divert essential funding from public school districts and lack public accountability.

Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania treasurer and Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks during a campaign event with veterans at VFW Post 7415 in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Photographer: Joe Lamberti/Bloomberg via Get Expand

Shapiro also faced questions over his evolving stance on school choice, specifically regarding his prior voucher program veto and position on scholarship tax credits, which he previously backed and expanded through established state tax credit programs, while maintaining that any future school choice measure requires a bipartisan consensus alongside investments in public schools.

"This is an issue I believe in personally, and I made clear I want to see Democrats in the House and Republicans in the Senate find common ground on this issue," he said. "Put the bill on my desk, and I'll sign it into law."

Social issues and stadium funding

Beyond economics and schooling, the candidates staked out opposing positions on criminal justice and public development.

On capital punishment, Garrity affirmed her support for enforcing Pennsylvania's existing death penalty laws during the debate. Meanwhile, Shapiro confirmed he no longer supports capital punishment and opposes its use.

"Here in Pennsylvania, the state should not be in the business of putting people to death." — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

"I ran for attorney general twice in support of the death penalty … And then when those cases would reach my desk more and more, I found that I was unable to pursue capital punishment," the governor said.

"Here in Pennsylvania, the state should not be in the business of putting people to death," he added.

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And finally, on local economic development, both candidates refrained from committing public tax dollars toward proposed sports stadium projects in Philadelphia, favoring private investment options.

The candidates' positions come amid years of debate over the 76ers' proposed $1.3 billion arena, 76 Place at Market East. Although team ownership insisted the project would be entirely privately funded without city tax dollars, critics and community groups questioned indirect public costs, tax incentives and infrastructure impacts.

"I don't think that we need to be giving taxpayer dollars to billionaire owners," Garrity said. "I don't think we should be picking winners and losers. I'm on the side of taxpayers."