The Brief Police responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle on the 2800 block of West Passyunk Avenue on Friday after 6 a.m. A 28-year-old male bicyclist died at Presbyterian Medical Center at 6:49 p.m. that same day.



A bicyclist died after a crash with a car in Southwest Philadelphia early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene on the 2800 block of West Passyunk Avenue at 6:13 a.m.

The bicyclist, a 28-year-old man was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center where hospital physicians pronounced him dead a short time later.

The scene was held for investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on the cause of the crash, the identity of the bicyclist, or details about the driver or vehicle involved.