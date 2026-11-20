Bicyclist, 28, killed in crash with car on West Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A bicyclist died after a crash with a car in Southwest Philadelphia early Friday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene on the 2800 block of West Passyunk Avenue at 6:13 a.m.
The bicyclist, a 28-year-old man was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center where hospital physicians pronounced him dead a short time later.
The scene was held for investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information on the cause of the crash, the identity of the bicyclist, or details about the driver or vehicle involved.
The Source: This article contains information from Philadelphia police.