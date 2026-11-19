The Brief Parents in Southampton raised safety concerns after incidents involving a neighbor living next to three local schools. State police arrested the neighbor, Mark Cozens, after reports of gunfire and threats led to two school lockdowns last week. The township will discuss creating a 1,000-foot school safety buffer zone including private property at a meeting on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.



Parents in Southampton called for answers Thursday night after a series of incidents with a neighbor next to three local schools led to two shelter-in-place orders, increased security and an arrest by New Jersey State Police. Community members identified the neighbor as Mark Cozens. Police say he was arrested last month for reckless discharge of a firearm near a school zone and, earlier Thursday, for making threats against the district.

What we know:

Parents told FOX 29 they fear for their children's safety after multiple lockdowns linked to gunfire and threats from a neighbor living on Pleasant Street. "I didn't send my kid to school on Thursday because I didn't think it was safe enough to send her," said one parent.

School officials and community members say Cozens has used his 8-acre property as a personal firing range, which led to several calls to New Jersey State Police. Police confirmed Cozens is being held at Burlington County Jail, but did not release any additional information.

Another parent, William Cooper, said, "It's very important because when it comes to firing weapons bullets have no names. Right down the street, bullet during school time, it could go anywhere and even if it wasn't, firing bullets in close range and proximity to residents' houses, it could hit anyone."

The other side:

Southampton Superintendent Megan Geibel addressed parents' concerns at a school board meeting, saying, "We can't control the actions of an individual or the decisions made within the criminal justice system. What we can control, is how we prepare, how we respond, and what measures we put in place to protect our school community."

Steps being taken for school safety

What's next:

Southampton township leaders plan to address ongoing worries about safety by proposing an amendment to local law.

That change would create a 1,000-foot buffer zone around schools—covering even private property. The new ordinance will be discussed at a town meeting on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Parents and district officials said discussions will continue as residents look for lasting solutions.

"I want to know where we go from here as parents," said one parent at the meeting.

Big picture view:

The incidents have sparked a debate around school safety and Second Amendment rights in the township.

Community members and school officials say the goal is to find a balance that protects students and staff while addressing the actions and rights of local residents.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the specific threats made or if more charges may follow. It is also unclear if the proposed buffer zone will fully address parents' safety concerns or lead to lasting changes in the community.