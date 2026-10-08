Shapiro holds 25-point lead over Garrity in governor's race as Election Day looms: poll

The Brief Incumbent Josh Shapiro currently leads Republican challenger Stacy Garrity 59% to 34% among likely Pennsylvania voters. According to a recent poll, Shapiro maintains strong cross-party appeal and is favored by voters across all measured policy areas, including the economy, cost of living, taxes, and health care. In a positive signal for down-ballot federal races, 54% of likely voters want the Democratic Party to win control of the House.



As the Pennsylvania governor's race enters its final stretch, Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro continues to hold a dominant position over Republican challenger Stacy Garrity.

Driven by high statewide approval and strong voter confidence on key economic issues, the governor appears to be defying the traditionally tight margins of this battleground state in what analysts are already calling a potential rout.

By the numbers:

According to a Quinnipiac University Poll released on October 7, Gov. Shapiro holds a commanding 59% to 34% lead over Garrity among likely Pennsylvania voters. Libertarian candidate Ken Krawchuk is currently polling at 2%.

The survey reveals a stark contrast in voter familiarity and approval between the two major candidates. Shapiro benefits from strong statewide approval, with 63% of likely voters approving of his job performance and 30% disapproving. Additionally, 55% of respondents hold a favorable opinion of the governor, while 29% view him unfavorably.

Conversely, 22% of likely voters have a favorable opinion of Garrity, 32% have an unfavorable opinion, and 44% indicate they have not heard enough about her to form an opinion.

When evaluating which candidate would better handle specific issues, voters consistently favored Shapiro:

Growing the state's economy: Shapiro 55%, Garrity 35%

Lowering the cost of living: Shapiro 55%, Garrity 33%

Handling taxes: Shapiro 56%, Garrity 35%

Handling health care: Shapiro 59%, Garrity 30%

The survey, which polled 1,159 likely Pennsylvania voters from October 1 to 5, carries a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

Related article

Big picture view:

Looking toward federal races, the poll highlights an advantage for the Democratic Party in the battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. More than half of Pennsylvania's likely voters (54%) want to see Democrats win control of the House, compared to 39% who prefer Republicans. This 15-point gap is bolstered by independent voters, who favor Democratic control by a margin of 56% to 27%.

The poll also measured job approval ratings for other prominent elected officials:

Sen. John Fetterman: 41% approve, 50% disapprove

Sen. Dave McCormick: 37% approve, 35% disapprove (with 28% not offering an opinion)

President Donald Trump: 37% approve, 60% disapprove

Related article

Dig deeper:

A non-electoral finding from the survey centered on the development of AI data centers in Pennsylvania.

When weighing the costs and benefits, 64% of likely voters believe AI data centers will do "more harm than good" in the state, while only 24% believe they will do "more good than harm".

This concern is particularly concentrated among Democrats (80% harm) and Independents (72% harm), whereas Republicans are more divided on the technology's local impact (40% harm vs. 44% good).