Shark bites surfer's thigh in waters near Bodega Bay

A surfer was bitten on the leg by a shark Sunday morning near Bodega Bay and airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.

The man was with a group of surfers off Salmon Creek Beach, shortly after 9 a.m., when a shark bit him on the thigh, according to the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.

The victim's friend, Jared Davis, was with him out on the water and described the encounter with the shark.

Davis said his friend left his view for a moment when a wave hit, but after it rolled through and his friend was back in his sight he noticed something in the water.

"I saw the dorsal fin of the shark and then I saw the tail fin of the shark. They were going down into the water," Davis recalled. "It definitely wasn't like a quick attack. It was nice and slow. Kind of like a dolphin peaking up."

After that, Davis said he heard he friend yelling for help.

Davis and his friend managed to paddle back to shore and bystanders applied first aid until emergency crews arrived.

"I saw his leg. It looked like he had a red stripe on his wet suit, which is pretty common, but that was actually blood," the man said.

Authorities didn't know what type of shark attacked the surfer.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter took the surfer to a hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, fire officials said.