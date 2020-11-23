Shedd penguins go on ‘field trip’ to Soldier Field

Four penguins from Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium recently had the chance to visit Soldier Field.

The Shedd had the following to say in a statement: “Izzy and Darwin, a bonded pair of Magellanic penguins that previously visited the Field Museum and the MCA, were joined for this trip by two additional penguins – Tombo and Charlotte – and a handful of Shedd Aquarium penguin caretakers. During the visit, the birds experienced several new sounds, smells and sensations, like the grass under their feet, as they waddled across the field, which was set up for a Chicago Fire soccer match. Variety like this is important for the welfare of the birds, ensuring that just like in the wild, no two days are ever the same.”

The penguins also got to inspect the locker rooms. This is the latest in a slew of “field trips” shared by the aquarium.

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Advertisement