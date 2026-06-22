Sheraton Philadelphia strike: Hotel workers walk off job as city welcomes World Cup crowds

The Brief Hotel workers at the Sheraton Hotel in Center City walked off the job on Sunday. Workers are demanding higher pay, better benefits, and more. Sheraton said it's looking forward to reaching a "fair contract."



Workers at the largest unionized hotel in Philadelphia walked off the job Sunday, demanding a new contract they say meets the new industry standards, including a pay bump and better benefits.

What we know:

Hotel workers at the Sheraton Hotel in Center City are demanding a $30/hr minimum wage increase by 2028, and benefit increases.

The union is also asking for a 15-room limit for household staff and an 18% gratuity for banquet workers.

The contract demands, the union says, match the same standards that have already been awarded to five other Center City hotels.

The other side:

In a statement, Sheraton said they are looking forward to reaching a "fair contract."

"We respect our team members' right to engage in legally protected activities and look forward to reaching a fair contract. While discussions are ongoing, we remain committed to ensuring our guests enjoy their stay."

Local perspective:

The Sheraton is hosting several Iraq soccer fans who traveled to Philadelphia for Monday's FIFA World Cup match vs. France.

What's next:

Negotiations are expected to resume Monday.