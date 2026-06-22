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Sheraton Philadelphia strike: Hotel workers walk off job as city welcomes World Cup crowds

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published June 22, 2026 8:45 AM EDT
Published June 22, 2026 8:45 AM EDT
Sheraton Philly strike: Hotel workers demand wage increase, improved benefits
Sheraton Philly strike: Hotel workers demand wage increase, improved benefits

Sheraton Philly strike: Hotel workers demand wage increase, improved benefits

Workers at the largest unionized hotel in Philadelphia walked off the job on Sunday, demanding a new contract that they say meets the new industry standards, including a pay bump and better benefits.

The Brief

    • Hotel workers at the Sheraton Hotel in Center City walked off the job on Sunday.
    • Workers are demanding higher pay, better benefits, and more.
    • Sheraton said it's looking forward to reaching a "fair contract."

PHILADELPHIA - Workers at the largest unionized hotel in Philadelphia walked off the job Sunday, demanding a new contract they say meets the new industry standards, including a pay bump and better benefits.

What we know:

Hotel workers at the Sheraton Hotel in Center City are demanding a $30/hr minimum wage increase by 2028, and benefit increases.

The union is also asking for a 15-room limit for household staff and an 18% gratuity for banquet workers. 

The contract demands, the union says, match the same standards that have already been awarded to five other Center City hotels.

The other side:

In a statement, Sheraton said they are looking forward to reaching a "fair contract."

"We respect our team members' right to engage in legally protected activities and look forward to reaching a fair contract. While discussions are ongoing, we remain committed to ensuring our guests enjoy their stay."

Local perspective:

The Sheraton is hosting several Iraq soccer fans who traveled to Philadelphia for Monday's FIFA World Cup match vs. France.

What's next:

Negotiations are expected to resume Monday.

The Source

  • Information included in this article was provided by FOX 29 reporting.

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