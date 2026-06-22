Sheraton Philadelphia strike: Hotel workers walk off job as city welcomes World Cup crowds
PHILADELPHIA - Workers at the largest unionized hotel in Philadelphia walked off the job Sunday, demanding a new contract they say meets the new industry standards, including a pay bump and better benefits.
What we know:
Hotel workers at the Sheraton Hotel in Center City are demanding a $30/hr minimum wage increase by 2028, and benefit increases.
The union is also asking for a 15-room limit for household staff and an 18% gratuity for banquet workers.
The contract demands, the union says, match the same standards that have already been awarded to five other Center City hotels.
The other side:
In a statement, Sheraton said they are looking forward to reaching a "fair contract."
"We respect our team members' right to engage in legally protected activities and look forward to reaching a fair contract. While discussions are ongoing, we remain committed to ensuring our guests enjoy their stay."
Local perspective:
The Sheraton is hosting several Iraq soccer fans who traveled to Philadelphia for Monday's FIFA World Cup match vs. France.
What's next:
Negotiations are expected to resume Monday.