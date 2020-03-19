Sheriff’s station pleads for help for truckers who can’t get food from drive-thrus amid COVID-19

article

Following the closure of dine-in services at many fast-food restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station in California issued a plea on Facebook asking anyone who can to assist truck drivers who are unable to purchase food at a drive-thru due to the size of their vehicles.

The sheriff’s station said that once fast-food chains began limiting their dining room access, leaving drive-thru access as the only means to purchase food, “it has made it more difficult for our truck driving friends to find places to eat.”

“If you happen to be sitting in your car eating because the dining room is closed, or going into a drive thru and see a truck driver attempt to pull on a door, please ask if you can buy them a meal,” the sheriff’s Facebook post read.

The post went on to say that many fast-food restaurants don’t allow walk up, or take-out services, leaving limited options for hungry truck drivers, many of whom drive long distances and are in need of warm meals.

“These drivers are the ones driving across the state/country to make sure your stores are stock, and the restaurants have food. The least we can do is buy them a meal to show our appreciation!” the post read.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted mass closures of non-essential businesses, adhering to the advice of health officials who are urging the limitations of large crowds and social gatherings.

Advertisement

On March 16, the White House suggested that public gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people for the next 15 days, while the CDC recommended canceling or postponing in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.

The recommendations have caused officials in many cities across the country to shut down restaurants and bars, only permitting to-go orders and delivery for food.

The changes are aimed at halting the spread of the virus that has completely upended life around the world.

While essential businesses have remained open in order to provide basic needs and services for residents, many industries, including trucking, have had to swiftly adapt to the changes.

Dozens of people responded to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s post with praise. On March 18, Arizona Trucking Association President Tony Bradley said saying "thank you" to a truck driver can go a long way, as drivers remain the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you see truck driver at a drive-thru, ask if you can go through the drive-thru for them and help get their food."

