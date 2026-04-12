Grays Ferry garage collapse: Demolition continues as recovery efforts await clearance

The Brief Crews are knocking down the remaining unstable walls of the collapsed garage in Grays Ferry. The tragic collapse on Wednesday resulted in the death of one ironworker and injuries to two others. Recovery crews are currently waiting for the site to be cleared to search for two missing workers who are presumed dead.



Demolition work is underway Sunday morning at the site of the collapsed Grays Ferry parking garage, as crews move closer to safely beginning search operations for two missing workers.

What we know:

Crews have been working through the weekend to dismantle the unstable structure following Wednesday's deadly collapse.

The primary parking garage section has been brought down, shifting the crews' focus to the remaining exterior walls.

One of the massive exterior walls completely crashed down after being struck by a wrecking ball. The demolition team is now preparing to knock down the final standing wall.

This careful tear down is a prerequisite for recovery efforts, because rescue teams can't enter the site to locate the missing workers until the debris is officially deemed safe.

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The backstory:

The structure partially collapsed Wednesday while still under construction, killing one ironworker who later died at the hospital and injuring two others.

Two additional workers remain unaccounted for and are presumed dead.

What they're saying:

The tragedy has deeply affected the neighborhood, with many expressing grief for the victims and their families.

"It’s just horrible for the families that are waiting for two men there," one resident said. "That died in this horrible tragedy."

Another added, "Most importantly, the people that lost their lives — sorry for the families."

Dig deeper:

The collapse has also disrupted daily life for nearby residents, temporarily cutting off access to an adjacent shopping center and grocery store that many locals rely on for their daily needs.

A community food giveaway has been organized to help bridge the gap for residents losing access to their local market. It is scheduled for noon Sunday at D. Finnegan Playground, located at 1231 South 30th Street.

What's next:

Once the site is stabilized, technical rescue teams will begin the search for the missing workers.

Authorities say they will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.