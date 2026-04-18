Man killed in Kensington shooting, found and rushed to hospital where he later died
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PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Police responded around 12:48 a.m. April 18 to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street.
Officers transported a male victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m.
The scene was secured, and the investigation is being led by homicide detectives.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim’s identity or any information about a possible suspect.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.
What's next:
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
The Source: This article was written using information from Philadelphia police.