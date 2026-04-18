Man killed in Kensington shooting, found and rushed to hospital where he later died

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The Brief A man was shot and killed early Saturday in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No details have been released about a suspect or what led to the shooting.



A man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police responded around 12:48 a.m. April 18 to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street.

Officers transported a male victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m.

The scene was secured, and the investigation is being led by homicide detectives.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any information about a possible suspect.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

What's next:

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.