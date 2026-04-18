Montgomery County record store sells hundreds of items from Pierre Robert's personal collection

The Brief A Montgomery County record store sold off hundreds of items from the personal collection of Pierre Robert on Saturday. Pierre Robert was a beloved host on 93.3 WMMR for 44 years. Saturday is Record Store Day, an annual event meant to support local businesses.



Hundreds of people lined up at a Montgomery County record store on Saturday to get their hands on a piece of Philadelphia rock and roll history — a record from iconic DJ Pierre Robert's personal collection.

From the Collection of Pierre Robert

What we know:

Vinyl Chickie in Glenside celebrated Record Store Day on Saturday by selling off hundreds of records and CDs from Robert's collection. Offerings included albums by anyone from The Beatles and The Who, to a sealed Philadelphia Phillies edition of the Rolling Stones' 2023 album Hackney Diamonds and a Soundgarden album signed by the late Chris Cornell.

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Lisa Schaffer, owner of Vinyl Chickie, purchased the items from Robert's estate after he died in October 2025 at age 70. All told, the collection features more than 350 records and more than 250 CDs, but Schaffer says she believes Robert had more pieces back at WMMR, where he was the midday host for more than four decades.

The event also featured live DJs, live music, a silent auction and more to celebrate Record Store Day.

What they're saying:

Many fans came to the event on Saturday to honor the Philly icon, whether they were able to score a piece of the collection or not.

Alyson Merget said that what she remembered most about Robert was "Just the love. So much love."

"He always made everyone feel welcome and happy," Merget said.

What is Record Store Day?

Dig deeper:

Saturday's big sale at Vinyl Chickie was one of thousands of events across the world. Saturday is the annual Record Store Day. A yearly event to focus on local businesses.

Many artists and stores offer exclusive and limited edition items to celebrate the day.