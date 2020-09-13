Shooting at Tampa night club injures 4, including 1 security guard

article

Four people, including one security guard, were shot at a Tampa night club early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers responded to Club 1828 where multiple shots were heard inside the business around 12:40 a.m. While investigating, police said shots were fired from a vehicle at officers and security guards outside the club, as the driver traveled north on 40th St. towards Hillsborough Ave.

The vehicle subsequently crashed a few blocks away and its three occupants fled on foot, according to police. All three were captured, two were released pending the investigation. Police said the driver, Micha Dozier, 22, was arrested and has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

One of the security guards was struck and rushed into surgery. The security guard is currently in stable condition.

During the investigation, detectives discovered three victims shot inside the club, were driven to separate hospitals. All have non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.