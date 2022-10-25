Shooting in Kensington leaves 1 man dead, police say

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on E Tusculum Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Police say a man in his 40s was shot in the left side and the chest.

He later died from his injuries, per officials.

Authorities say they found shell casings at the scene of the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were released by authorities.