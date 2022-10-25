Police: More than 20 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left 2 injured

article

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is working on learning more about a shooting that left two people injured overnight.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on E Clearfield Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

According to police, more than 20 shots were fired.

Evidence markers could be seen on the street as crime scene investigators processed evidence.

Officials say one man and one woman were shot, but their conditions remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.