Shooting in Kensington leaves man in critical condition, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Kensington.

It happened on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man was shot twice in the upper thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

