Shooting in Oxford Circle leaves 11-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old wounded, police say

article

Philadelphia police say an 11-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Oxford Circle.

It happened on the 1500 block of McKinley Street around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the 11-year-old was shot once in the neck. He was taken to the hospital and died shortly before 7 p.m.

The 14-year-old was shot once in the arm and once in the ankle. He was taken to Jeanes Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the boys were riding dirt bikes at the time of shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter