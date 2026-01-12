Person found shot inside Chipotle bathroom near Temple University's campus: police sources

An investigation is underway in North Philadelphia after reports say a shooting occurred near Temple University's campus on Monday.

What we know:

Just before 5:30 p.m., reports came in about police activity in the area of the 1100 block of Montgomery Avenue.

According to police sources, a person suffering a gunshot wound was found inside the bathroom at the Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Sources say the individual succumbed to their injuries.

The victim is said to be between the ages of 16 and 20 and sources say the person is not a Temple University student.

Philadelphia police are leading the investigation.

Temple University police advise students and faculty to stay clear of the area amid police investigation.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding what led up to the shooting are not clear at this time.

Check back for updates.