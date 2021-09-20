Newport News school shooting: 2 students shot, suspect in custody

Newport News police say a male juvenile suspect is in custody in the shooting of two 17-year-olds at Heritage High School in Virginia Monday.

Authorities said the teenaged victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said one boy was shot in the side of the face and a girl was shot in her lower leg.

Drew also said that at least two other individuals were taken to hospitals. He said one person had either a sprained or broken arm possibly after falling amid the rush to get out of the school and another person with asthma had breathing issues.

Drew didn’t say if the suspected gunman was a student at the school.

"Evidence has been recovered at the scene. It is believed that the suspect is known to the victims," police said in a statement.

"We are actively searching the building at this time to ensure no students are inside the building," the statement continued. Drew said the FBI and Virginia state troopers are also helping with the search.

George Parker, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, said the high school does random searches for guns. Classes resumed on Sept. 8, so students were in their second full week of the school year.



"No superintendent, no teacher or principal would want to ever go through this situation," Parker said. "Just seeing the faces of our students and how afraid they were under these circumstances, and out staff, who are traumatized. ... No one would want to through these circumstances."

Police said they received reports of active shooters at other schools in the area but said that information is false.

Students were evacuated after officers responded to the reported shooting at the school, which is located about 30 miles northwest of Norfolk.

"Police are on scene of a shooting at Heritage High School. Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts," Newport News Police Department said in an online post, shared around 12:15 p.m. local time.

Authorities said parents can meet students at the tennis courts for pick up.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for updates.

