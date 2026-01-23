Expand / Collapse search
Shoppers crowd gas stations, grocery and liquor stores before winter snowstorm

Published  January 23, 2026 6:43pm EST
As a major storm approaches, stores in Collegeville are seeing a rush of customers grabbing last-minute supplies, from food and drinks to gas and rock salt.

The Brief

    • Shoppers are crowding stores to stock up before Sunday’s major winter storm.
    • People are buying food, gas, and liquor, with some stores running low on essentials.
    • Many are preparing for a long weekend at home, with families planning activities and gatherings.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - As a major storm approaches, stores in Collegeville are seeing a rush of customers grabbing last-minute supplies, from food and drinks to gas and rock salt.

Area stores see surge in shoppers ahead of storm

What we know:

Customers are filling up on groceries, gas, and liquor as they prepare for a weekend indoors. 

At Collegeville Italian Bakery, co-owner Patrizia Carcarey said, "Everyone is acting a little…crazy.." Carcarey added, "Lunch meats our rolls, our breads our sauces…" as people stock up on essentials and treats.

Families are buying pizza, donut, and cupcake kits to keep kids busy during the snow day. 

"We came up with ideas of how to keep the kids and do family things together. Hunker down and eat some donuts and you get to eat them when you get done," said Carcarey.

Gas stations are also busy as drivers fill up their tanks and check their tires. We asked Richard Noll of Collegeville what his plans for the weekend, he said "Oh just sit down relax and drink beer.."  

Tony Rogers was preparing for a long day of shoveling, saying, "A lot of shoveling and getting the snow plow going. I have a long drive way so it’s going to be a long day. Going to be a long day."

Pennsylvania state liquor stores are seeing long lines as people get ready for storm parties. 

Jill Kelly of Collegeville is planning a neighborhood blizzard party. She came to the Wine and Spirits Store to buy several cases of wine for her entire neighborhood. 

"Everyone is welcome. Just bring whatever food you have, you bring your wine or whatever beverages you want. And you just make it a good time. You can’t go out so don’t even try."

Many shoppers are also looking for rock salt, but some stores are running out. 

People are turning to water softener salt as an alternative for their driveways and sidewalks.

The rush at stores comes as residents brace for a storm that could keep them home for several days. Local businesses are responding with special products and ideas to help families make the most of their time indoors.

Shoppers are preparing for the possibility of being snowed in, and many are planning to spend time with family and neighbors.

What’s next for Collegeville residents

People in Collegeville are making the best of the situation by planning storm parties and family activities. Stores are adapting to meet the needs of customers who want to stay comfortable and entertained during the storm.

The community is coming together, with neighbors helping each other and sharing supplies. Some are even organizing neighborhood gatherings to make the most of the snowed-in weekend.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the storm will last or when stores will be restocked with essentials like rock salt.

