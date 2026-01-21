Shoppers pack South Philly grocery stores for bread, milk, and snacks before snow

The Brief Shoppers in South Philadelphia are stocking up ahead of a possible major winter storm. Grocery stores are seeing packed parking lots and busy checkout lines as people prepare. Many are buying essentials and snacks, but opinions on the upcoming snow vary.



People in South Philadelphia are crowding grocery stores as they get ready for what could be a major winter storm, with many stocking up on essentials and snacks days before the snow is expected to arrive.

Grocery stores see early rush as winter storm approaches

The parking lot at the ShopRite on Oregon Avenue in Whitman Plaza is already packed with cars, and shoppers are filling their carts with bread, milk, and snacks.

Tina, a shopper, said, "(Is it crazy in there already?) Yeah. Sort of. It's not too bad. It's not too bad. I think it was actually more crowded when I first got there." She added, "(Are you preparing for the storm?) Don't I look like I am? Look at my snacks (laugh)."

Store workers are restocking shelves, extra milk is placed at the front, and checkout lines are busy.

One shopper said, "I don't like to do last minute. It'll be really crazy in there last minute. It's nuts in there now. (Is it?) Oh forget about it."

Some shoppers are planning ahead to avoid the last-minute rush.

Ben DiPatrizio said, "I got milk, bread, butter, peppers. I'm good. (toilet paper) You gotta have that."

He also shared his snow day meal plans: "I got some ham steaks, some baked potatoes, some mashed potatoes on the side and some beans (Are you gonna have time to eat or you're gonna be busy shoveling?) I'll make the son do that."

Many shoppers are not just buying for themselves.

Sule Henry said, "Helping my mom by getting her supplies just in case we do get the big amount of snow that they're saying."

People are stocking up on snacks as well as essentials, with some saying snacks are underrated when preparing for a snowstorm.

What they're saying:

Shoppers have mixed feelings about the possibility of a big snowstorm.

Tina said, "The more the better. Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Listen. We haven't had any for like a long time so we're due. We're overdue."

Sule Henry added, "Ahh. I want it cause it looks nice. Do I want to shovel it, no. (laugh)."

Ben DiPatrizio said, "No. I hate it. I'm a summer guy. I don't like it. Forget about it." Michael said, "I'm fine either way. I'm more accepting."

Another shopper said, "A little bit. I don't want two feet of it. I'll take 6, 8 inches."

Someone else joked, "(You want snow? How much?) Enough that you can't drive (laugh)."

People are preparing for the storm in different ways, but most agree that getting supplies early is better than waiting until the last minute.

Local perspective:

Grocery stores in South Philadelphia are bracing for even bigger crowds as the storm gets closer.

Workers are restocking popular items and making sure essentials are easy to find.

Shoppers say the rush is just beginning, and many expect it to get even busier as the snow approaches.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how much snow will fall or when the storm will hit South Philadelphia.

Grocery stores are preparing for increased demand, but it is uncertain how long supplies will last if the storm is severe.