Siba the standard poodle wins best in show at Westminster Kennel Club

Updated 23 mins ago
Associated Press
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - February 11: Siba the Poodle competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. New York, United States of America on February 11, 2019. (Photo by Angus Mordant for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Siba the standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

With the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for Daniel the popular golden retriever, judge Bob Slay instead picked the perfectly primped and poised black poodle.

Poodles come in three sizes and this was the 10th time one of them has become America's top dog.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Also in the best-of-seven final ring was Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the wire fox terrier.