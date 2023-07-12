Sick coyote sightings spark police warning in Delaware County township

article

Police are urging residents to be cautious after several reports of a coyote in a Delaware County township this week.

A photo posted by Radnor Police Department shows the coyote on the 800 block of Lewis Lane in Rosemont on Tuesday.

The coyote is sick and injured, according to reports. However, it is unknown if the animal has showed any aggression.

Police are asking residents to stay away from the animal, and to be vigilant with their own pets.