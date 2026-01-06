Sinkhole in West Oak Lane leaves dozens without water

The Brief A massive sinkhole has formed at the intersection of Rodney and Wister streets in West Oak Lane. Many residents are without water following a water main break overnight. Crews are working to restore water to about 80 properties.



A West Oak Lane neighborhood is grappling with a massive sinkhole that has left many residents without water.

Sinkhole causes disruption

What we know:

The sinkhole formed at the intersection of Rodney and Wister streets following a water main break overnight.

Crews have been working since 2 a.m. to address the issue and stop the leak that was causing water to flow into the streets.

Residents like Khalid Waltrd are documenting the situation, with Waltrd noting, "I was on my way to work and I’m just recording it to prove why I’m late to work," said Waltrd.

Neighborhood impact

What they're saying:

Laverne Taylor, a resident, expressed frustration over the situation, saying, "Looks like they got a big job down there don’t look like we are going to have water for a while and it’s a shame, we are all on fixed income. We are old people," said Taylor.

Taylor also mentioned that the water has been turned on and off since Thanksgiving due to ongoing repairs, and she criticized the crews for leaving during the holiday season.

The Philadelphia Water Department's response

Brian Rademaekers, public information officer for the Philadelphia Water Department, explained that the initial water main break occurred on Dec. 17.

Crews are focused on restoring water to the approximately 80 properties currently without it.