Sisters sell lemonade to pay school lunch debts

Two sisters are taking on their district's school lunch debt, one cup of lemonade at a time.

Hannah and Hailey, of Lexington, North Carolina, spent part of their summer making and selling lemonade. However, the profits were not for them.

The girls created their lemonade stand to help pay off some of their school district's lunch debt.

The sisters said they both felt sad when they learned about the number of fellow students who couldn't afford food. That's when they decided to start their fundraising efforts.

Between individual donors and their Helping Hands lemonade stand, the siblings have raised thousands of dollars. They are striving to pay off the total $41,000. So far, they have settled lunch debts for more than a dozen schools.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.