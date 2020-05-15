Six Flags Great Adventure set to reopen safari, theme park remains closed

article

Six Flags Great Adventure says it will soon reopen its drive-through safari now that Murphy has allowed drive-by activities. No opening date has yet been set, as the Jackson Township theme park is finalizing plans for it.

The safari operated as a self-guided drive-through experience from 1974 through 2012. Since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours though the park.

Returning to a drive-through format enables guests to enjoy the Safari’s 1,200 exotic animals from their vehicles, while allowing for proper social distancing. Tickets must be reserved in advance online.

Six Flags’ theme park and water park will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

