Philadelphia bus riders face major SEPTA route changes August 23

The Brief SEPTA will launch Phase One of its new bus network on August 23. Riders can expect new routes, extensions, and some route eliminations. SEPTA is urging passengers to check for changes before the start date.



SEPTA is set to roll out the first phase of its new bus network on August 23, marking the agency’s first major overhaul of its bus system, according to SEPTA officials.

Big changes coming to SEPTA bus routes across Philadelphia

What we know:

SEPTA’s modernization will introduce new bus routes, change existing ones, and eliminate several others starting August 23. "All that was done with an eye toward making the system as efficient as possible, getting more people to more places in the shortest amount of time possible," said Scott Sauer, SEPTA general manager.

The new service map features two brand new routes.

The Route 72 between Frankford Transit Center and Cedarbrook Plaza and Route 76 between Olney and Columbus Commons in South Philadelphia. The plan also includes six new route extensions.

Seven existing routes will be eliminated including Route 35, Route 47M, Route 62, Route 78, Route 80, Route 89, and Route 106.

SEPTA celebrated the extension of Route 45 at the Navy Yard, which will now run seven days a week beyond its current South Philadelphia endpoint.

Why you should care:

The changes will impact daily commutes for many riders.

Ken Stacherski, a South Philadelphia resident who regularly uses the soon-to-be-eliminated 47M bus, said, "It’s an inconvenience. I’m 83 years old."

Other riders, like Bill Cheyney from Old City, see the efficiency improvements as a positive. "Supposedly it would be more efficient Which is good because SEPTA needs to save money somehow," said Cheyney.

SEPTA is advising all riders to check their routes and prepare for adjustments, especially since the changes begin the day before Philadelphia public school students return to class.

Philadelphia’s bus routes have remained largely unchanged for generations, becoming a familiar part of the city’s neighborhoods. This overhaul represents SEPTA’s first major modernization effort for its bus network.

SEPTA’s phased rollout

What's next:

Phase One of the bus network overhaul starts August 23, with Phases Two and Three scheduled for rollout over the next year. "This is the first wholesale change or reimagining of our bus network in our existence," said Sauer.

SEPTA is working to ease the transition by providing information at bus stops and on vehicles.

"It’s going to feel sudden. So we are trying to soften the suddenness and that unexpected nature by getting out on the vehicles at the bus stops where people ride from," said Sauer.

Riders are encouraged to visit SEPTA’s website for links to the new bus plan and route details.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how riders will adjust to the new routes or how the changes will impact overall ridership and efficiency in the long term.